Kano Probe: Independent CSO report exonerates APC National Chairman, Ganduje of any wrongdoing

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, has been exonerated of allegations of corruption.

The Coalition for Truth and Justice made this known in its preliminary report on the purported probe of the former Kano State Governor.

In the report signed by its convener Dr Okwa Dan, the Coalition said from8 its findings, there was an intense campaign aimed at character assassination and mischief against Ganduje.

The Coalition added that the alleged evidence presented against Ganduje on supposed bribery lacks the necessary clarity and direct linkage to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Coalition for Truth and Justice, therefore, warned against the use of state apparatus to witch-hunt perceived political opponents.

“The Coalition for Trust and Justice wishes to use this medium to inform members of the public of the smear campaign, which does not reflect the realities on the ground with the allegations,” the statement said.

“The allegations remain a figment of the imaginations of its proponents, who have recently deployed enormous resources in the diatribe against Dr Umar Ganduje. It is instructive to note that Dr Umar Ganduje is targeted because of his position as the National Chairman of the APC, which has witnessed proactive leadership in managing the affairs of the APC.

“Our findings showed that the Kano state government elected to play in the gallery by spreading falsehood and giving a dog a bad name to hang. The recent probe is one such example of the slander campaign against Dr Umar Ganduje that can’t be substantiated. It is a feeble attempt at tarnishing the image of the national chairman of the APC.

“To ensure we are not weighing in on the wrong side of history, the Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) diligently examined the allegations of corruption levelled against Dr. Umar Ganduje,). Our preliminary findings are based on rigorous research, legal analysis, and adherence to principles of natural justice.

“The bribery allegations against Dr. Ganduje are serious and should have ordinarily merit thorough investigation. However, the allegations must be approached with fairness and objectivity, not the kind of lynch mob that the incumbent Kano State Government has convened. Our research reveals that the evidence presented lacks the necessary clarity and direct linkage to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The probe, teleguided by Dr. Ganduje’s predecessor in the person of Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankawso, raises questions about its procedural integrity. The absence of due process, including proper documentation and adherence to legal protocols, undermines the investigation. Its credibility is eroded.

“Dr. Ganduje, like any other citizen, enjoys the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. As a result, we, place it on record that allegations alone do not constitute guilt. The burden of proof lies with the accusers.

“The allegations against Dr. Ganduje are mostly anchored on a piece of supposed video evidence. This widely circulated video allegedly showing Dr. Ganduje receiving bribes lacks authenticity and context. Without proper forensic analysis and verification, relying solely on this video undermines the pursuit of justice. We took note that the video evidence has been discredited. prior

“The entire episode, therefore, has all the markings of selective targeting. This raises several posers. Why focus solely on Dr. Ganduje when corruption allegations cut across various political offices? Why not have a holistic and comprehensive investigation that includes all relevant actors?

“After an extensive assessment of the allegations, the Coalition for Truth and Justice states that some vested interests are behind the slander campaign to cause untoward embarrassment to Dr Umar Ganduje.

The Coalition for Truth and Justice frowns at such a disposition that has the potential to elicit negative remarks on the personality of Dr Umar Ganduje. Given the findings of our preliminary analysis of the issues in focus, we boldly state this.

“Our findings revealed that the allegations have political undertones that were well intended towards mischief rather than facts or evidence. Therefore, the purported probe remains a waste of time and resources by the Kano State government.

“The Coalition for Truth and Justice wishes to state in unequivocal terms that Dr Umar Ganduje did not commit any infraction while in office as they would want the unsuspecting members of the general public to believe. The facts before us indicate a regime of transparency and accountability.

“The Coalition for Truth and Justice, as a result of this, informs members of the general public that the allegations of corruption against Dr Umar Ganduje are, at best, a political strategy aimed at shifting focus on the ineptitude of the government of Kano state in delivering on the dividends of democracy.”

