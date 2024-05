Rt. Hon. Oko Jumbo representing Bonny Constituency has emerged as the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Oko becomes the third Speaker under the current administration after Edison Ehie and Martin Amaewhule.

Details later…

