Media group threatens to expose blackmailers of NSCDC boss

A Civil Society Group, Volunteer Media Advocacy For Accountable Leadership has warned those it described as blackmailer to stay clear of the leadership of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), under Dr. Abubakar Audi or it will be forced to expose those sponsoring various Petition against the Corps leadership.

Speaking in Abuja, national coordinator of the group, Barrister David Enemali said it is obvious that those attacking the NSCDC boss do not have the interest of the nation at heart.

Enemali called on security agencies to go after those who have formed the habit to trying to distract security chiefs from carrying out their national assignments, of protecting Nigeria from internal and external threats.

According to him, these individuals in their desperation would not mind sponsoring bandits, just to give the impression that the security agencies are not working.

He said “isn’t it obvious that any time the NSCDC operatives make huge arrest of criminals, then suddenly a protest or petition from faceless groups show up. Nigerians must understand that we are up against internal saboteurs in the fight against insecurity.”

He explained that under the current leadership of the NSCDC, staff welfare has been given priority, and training of personnel has received utmost attention.

He said, “We can see that operatives are in high morale with the number of arrest daily. We commend the NSCDC boss for emphasising the need for training and retraining of personnel.

“As a media group, we have been keeping track of events at the NSCDC and must admit that the Corps has never had it any much better

“We understand that some persons are determined to see that Audi is removed as Commandant General, but Nigerians must resist this. And we are determined to expose those behind this plot. They do not mean well for Nigeria.

“With men like Audi, the nation is on the path of getting it right in the area of security. Therefore, there is the growing need that people like Audi should be given more opportunities to function in public offices, if we must get our security right,” he stated.

He further noted that Audi has eliminated nepotism, tribalism and favouritism as previously evident in posting of personnel to different Southern commands of the federation.

He added that Audi’s leadership also respected the Federal Character principle in the appointment, posting of State Commandants and other