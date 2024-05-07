Alleged fraud: Abuja high court to begin trial of OAGF top official, Bola Audu June 6

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court Maitama, has re-slated the commencement of the trial of a top civil servant in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Bola Audu, who was arraigned on the 15th of February by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for alleged N72 million fraud.

Justice Yusuf Halilu, on Monday adjourned the case until June 6, due to the absence of the defence lawyer, Babatunde Adewusi.

Mr Audu was arraigned by ICPC for five-count change which includes misappropriation of N69 million that was meant for the purchase of a sport utility vehicle for the office of President, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN).

In another charge, the prosecutor told the court that Mr Audu allegedly diverted N3,million from government coffers into the union’s election.

Audu, a civil servant in the Office of the Accountant General who was recently suspended by the Federal government over alleged involvement in corruption. He was equally suspended, and was subsequently expelled as a member and President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria over anti-union activities.

Justice Halilu, when he granted the request of Bola Audu to adjourn the case, warned that he will not condone any form of excuse or delay in the commencement of Mr Audu’s trial.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.