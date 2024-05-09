Rivers Democratic Agenda Congratulates Oko Jumbo On Emergence As Speaker

The Rivers Democratic Agenda (RDA) has congratulated Hon. Oko Jumbo on his emergence as the Speaker of the state assembly.

In a statement signed by its leader, Hon. Iko Rowland, the group also applauded the assembly members for their decision to support Jumbo.

He said the latest development has finally put to bed the controversies surrounding the leadership of the state assembly.

Describing the new Speaker as a man of integrity, Rowland said his emergence will usher in a new wave of transformation in the state.

He noted that Jumbo has already demonstrated to be a true democrat, compassionate and loving and has shown total respect for the rule of law and Constitution.

The group, therefore, charged the new Speaker to focus on pro-citizens legislation and oversight for improved welfare of the masses.

Rowland further charged Jumbo to prioritize parliamentary diplomacy and strengthen executive-legislature relations for the sake of Rivers people.

While expressing total support for Jumbo, the group advised aggrieved members of the state assembly to embrace unity and end the bad blood.

“We are issuing this terse statement to congratulate the Honorable Member representing Bonny Constituency Hon. Oko Jumbo on his victory as the Speaker,” Rowland said.

“His emergence is not only well deserved owing to his pedigree, rich academic qualification and resume, it is very much timely and crucial.

“Jumbo is a true democrat who believes in the rule of law. He is not an egomaniac like many politicans today and we believe this refined gentleman will take our state to the next level.

“We, therefore, wish to extend our support to him and assure him that Rivers people are behind. “

