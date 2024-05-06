Apprehension As Fire Guts Shekarau’s Residence, Fire Service Encounters Water Shortage

There was mild drama today at the Mundubawa country home of former Governor of Kano State, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau after it was gutted by fire, destroying the sitting rooms of his second wife, Halima.

Although the cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained, officials of the State Fire Service are said to be grappling with water shortage.

It was gathered that the outbreak has remained uncontrollable as men of the Fire Service battle an acute shortage of water.

Eyewitnesses say the Fire Service had to seek support from private companies with their firefighting vehicles and equipment but could only do little or nothing as there was no water to subdue the inferno.

Sources said that the Fire Service like every other agency in Kano State have suffered massive neglect from the state government.

Details later…

