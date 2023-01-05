Connect with us

Davido Reportedly Pays Chioma’s Bride Price in Full at Her Hometown in Imo

Sensational Afrobeats singer, David ‘Davido‘ Adeleke has reportedly paid the bride price of his fiancée, Chioma Rowland at her hometown in Ezeala, Imo state.

Viral reports alleged that the music star who had lost his son some months ago, paid Chioma’s bride price in full to the community elders in her Nkworji Ezeala ofu Nkwerre Local government area in Imo State.

Photos shared online captures Chioma’s dad in the midst of elders performing the traditional, Umunna and Umuada rites.

Tubers of yam, crates of soft drinks among others were some of the items that had been captured in photos shared online.

You may recall that the singer had promised to wed his heartthrob in 2023 before the lost their son after which they got engaged.

