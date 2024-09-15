Davido Endorses PDP Candidate Asue Ighodalo in Edo Governorship Race, Rallying Young Voters Ahead of Election

In a political move that has electrified the campaign trail, award-winning musician David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has thrown his weight behind Asue Ighodalo, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the upcoming Edo governorship elections. On Sunday evening, the superstar took to his Instagram stories to make the endorsement, posting a *Thisday* newspaper cover featuring Dr. Ighodalo, with the caption: “The next governor of my mother’s homeland.” Davido’s mother hails from Edo State, adding a personal touch to the endorsement that has stirred conversations among political observers and fans alike.

The timing of this endorsement could not be more strategic, as the election is set to take place in less than a week on September 21, 2024. Davido’s post follows the arrival of his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, in Benin City. Governor Adeleke was part of a delegation of PDP governors attending a major rally for Dr. Ighodalo, signaling the growing support for the PDP candidate from influential political figures across the country.

This endorsement is poised to resonate with younger, often politically disengaged voters, a demographic Davido has successfully mobilized in the past. With millions of followers on social media, his influence can shift the narrative in a state where voter apathy has historically been a challenge. Several recent polls, including those from *BusinessDay* and the African Polling Institute, already show Dr. Ighodalo leading his rivals by a significant margin, and Davido’s backing could solidify his standing as the front-runner.

Davido’s endorsement adds to a growing list of high-profile figures voicing their support for Dr. Ighodalo. Celebrities such as Banky W and his wife, actress Adesua Etomi, actress Etinosa; Nollywood actor and producer Charles Onojie; have publicly supported the PDP candidate, alongside influential business figures like Dr. Aloy Chife and former Nigerian Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Governors Liyel Imoke and Donald Duke of Cross River State have also been vocal in their backing, contributing to the momentum building around Ighodalo’s campaign.

While Ighodalo appears to be the favorite going into the elections, political analysts caution that the race will be fiercely contested. The combination of celebrity endorsements and political heavyweights has given the PDP a boost, but the opposition is expected to mount a vigorous challenge. With election day rapidly approaching, all eyes will be on Edo State as the candidates make their final appeals to voters.

The question remains whether this surge in support, particularly from young voters galvanized by figures like Davido, will be enough to secure a decisive victory for the PDP in what is shaping up to be a pivotal contest for the future of Edo State.

