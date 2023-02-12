Connect with us

Four Injured in Attack on Obi’s Supporters – Police

Published

No fewer than four persons were injured in an attack on supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Saturday in Lagos, the police have said, Punch reports.

According to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, investigations into the attack had commenced.

Hundeyin, who confirmed that four persons were injured, said the attack was regrettable, adding that witnesses were already helping the police with relevant information.

“The Jakande Ward Chairman of the Labour Party commendably reported an attack on his party members at Ilasan Division. Four injured persons have been given medical attention. The Divisional Police Officer, Ilasan, has commenced preliminary investigations while the State Criminal Investigation Department is to fully take over investigations.

“The injured and other witnesses are assisting the Police with relevant information that would aid the apprehension and prosecution of the attackers.

“This attack is reprehensible! It is verifiable that the Command had stationed, since yesterday, patrol vehicles and officers at the Tafawa Balewa Square venue of today’s rally. We had already secured the venue to prevent any breakdown of law and order,” Hundeyin said in a series of tweets on Saturday.

He said the regrettable attack happened at about 15km away from the rally venue, adding that the SCID would take over investigations towards apprehending and prosecuting the attackers.

The spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Tanko Yunusa, confirmed the attack in a WhatsApp message sent to our correspondent on Saturday.

He said, “The Obidient Movement is under attack in Lagos. They are stopping our people from coming to the TBS rally.

“Nothing can stop a movement whose time has come . Security operatives, take note. We keep moving ‘Obidiently and Yusfully.’

Photos sent to our correspondent showed vehicles with bashed windscreens while a man was seen with shirt covered with blood.

