Naira Marley: “I Used To Play For Arsenal.”

Naira Marley, a well-known Nigerian musician, has stated that while he was growing up in London, England, he once played for the Arsenal junior squad.

The Marlian boss claims that many people were unaware of this aspect of his life before coming to Nigeria.

He revealed this in an interview with Lagos’ Cool FM Nigeria.

Marley added that his father, who forbade the use of English at home, had an impact on the way he spoke Yoruba.

He remarked, “I grew up in South-East London, specifically Peckham, which made it easier for me [to combine with Nigerian street music]. You get what I mean when I say that’s like a little Lagos?

“And all my life in England, my dad banned speaking English in the house. So, we had to speak Yoruba and all these Yoruba stuff. I still listen to Fuji. We eat African foods. Even though I’m in England, it was like I’m still in Nigeria. Yeah, it was easy for me. When I came back [to Nigeria], people didn’t really know I came from London.”

“I could have been a footballer too, i used to play for Arsenal youth, Millwall, Charlton”

