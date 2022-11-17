Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Super Eagles’ Camp Bubbles as Nigeria Dares Ronaldo, Portugal

Published

Head Coach, José Santos Peseiro, has the full compliment of invited players as three-time African champions, Nigeria, get set for what could be a fiery international friendly with Portugal in Lisbon, tomorrow.

In camp are goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye and Adebayo Adeleye; defenders William Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Kevin Akpoguma, Calvin Bassey, Tyronne Ebuehi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ebube Duru; as well as midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo.

The forwards in the camp are Moses Simon, Cyriel Dessers, Terem Moffi, Paul Onuachu, Emmanuel Dennis and Ademola Lookman. Forward Samuel Chukwueze was being expected last night.

Tomorrow’s encounter at the 50,000-capacity Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon is the first-ever full international between both countries, and it promises fireworks with Portugal heading to the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar the following day and Nigeria eager to blood a crop of new frontliners after failing to make the train to Qatar.

Top scorer, Victor Osimhen, is out injured but Peseiro can still call on on-fire Belgium-based Onuachu, the nifty Dessers, dependable Moses Simon, France-based Moffi and the Italy-based winger Lookman.

Portugal, 1966 FIFA World Cup bronze medallists and champions of Europe six years ago, will no doubt roll out their full arsenal, including five-time Ballon D’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo – unarguably one of the best to have played the game.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Eagles Move Up in Latest FIFA Rankings

Nigeria have moved up four places in the latest FIFA/Coca-cola monthly rankings released on Thursday, Punch reports. The Super Eagles were ranked 36th in...

February 11, 2022

Nigeria

NFF Drops Peseiro, Retains Eguavoen, Appoints Amuneke Chief Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation on Monday announced the reconstitution of the technical crew of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles, The Punch reports....

February 8, 2022

News

AFCON 2021: Buhari Hails Super Eagles For Winning All Group Games

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday night commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria for keeping hope alive in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2021)...

January 20, 2022

News

Air Peace Chairman Onyema Offers Super Eagles N50m Pledge If They Win AFCON 2021

Air Peace Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Allen Onyema, in his characteristic culture of philanthropy and nationalism, has promised to give the Nigerian Super...

January 13, 2022

Copyright ©