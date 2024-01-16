Current Kidnapping Epidemic Shows Utter Failure Of Your Government – Amnesty International

Global human rights organisation, Amnesty International, has asked President Bola Tinubu to take all lawful measures to end the cycle of violence, kidnappings and killings in Nigeria.

The organisation made the call on Monday as Nigeria marks this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, adding that the current epidemic of kidnapping in the country highlighted the utter failure of the Nigerian authorities to effectively protect the lives of Nigerians.

Amnesty International in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) said that Nigerians are currently living in fear on a daily basis, stressing that many families choose not to report cases of kidnapping after paying ransom for fear of reprisals and as a result many incidents go undocumented.

“President Bola Tinubu must take all lawful measures to end the cycle of violence and fear people in Nigeria are living under today, by effectively investigating waves of kidnapping and killings and bringing those suspected of responsibility to justice.

“The current epidemic of kidnapping highlights the utter failure of the Nigerian authorities to effectively protect lives,” Amnesty said.

The organisation lamented that widespread insecurity and rampant kidnapping cases by armed criminal groups have become part of daily life in Nigeria, noting that Nigerians now live on a knife-edge.

According to Amnesty International, the exact number of Nigerians currently held captive by armed groups and kidnappers remains unknown as the armed criminal groups have abducted several women and girls, including school children across the country.

