EndSARS Memorial: Falz, Sowore, Others Storm Lekki Tollgate Amid Heavy Police Presence

Some young Nigerians besieged the Lekki Tollgate on Thursday morning, amid heavy police presence.

Nigerian artistes, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, and Adebowale ‘Mr Macaroni’ Adedayo, as well as presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore, and dozens of Nigerian youths participated in the solidarity walk.

The solidarity walk marks the second memorial of the Lekki shooting that took place on October 20, 2o20 in which more than forty persons were killed by Nigerian security forces.

According to the #EndSARS panel set up by the Lagos State government, at least 40 people lost their lives in the shooting that occurred on 20 October 2020.

See some photos from the procession, courtesy of Premium Times:

