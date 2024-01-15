Policemen Not Permitted To Search Citizens’ Phones – Lagos CP

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fayoade Adegoke, has said that no police officer is permitted to search the phones of any Nigerian.

He noted that the Police Force had a cyber section responsible for that, adding that if a police officer suspected anything, they would take the person to the station so the phone could be searched.

A Sunday statement by the management of Melody FM, 107.7FM, signed by Kunle Babarinde, noted the CP said this when he visited the radio station at Iyana-Ipaja on Wednesday.

He commended the radio station for its efforts to provide the public with information.

Kayode reaffirmed that bail was unrestricted while urging the public to expose corrupt police officers.

“If you feel you have been cheated by a policeman or a policeman engaged in corruption, kindly report the policeman to his DPO. If the DPO is not forthcoming, report to the Area Commander. I believe your case will be solved but if you still feel cheated, please report to me directly. My phone number is open to all Lagosians,” the statement quoted the CP as saying.

The CP also said, “No policeman has the right to beat citizens. You, the people, are the government’s employers; your taxes support us. Thus, we have to treat you with the appropriate decency.”

“On the issue of searching phones, no policeman has the right to search your phone. If a policeman suspects anything on your phone, he will take you to the station to search the phone. We have a cyber department that deals with all that,” he added.

