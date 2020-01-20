Atiku Backs Amotekun, Faults Central Security Architecture

Share Pin 1 Shares

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed support for the establishment of zonal, states and community security architecture to curb rising insecurity in the country. He cautioned that refusal to adopt novel means of securing lives and property across the country posed serious threat to Nigeria’s unity.

However, Atiku’s support for zonal security architecture, which was contained in a statement issued by his media adviser, Paul Ibe yesterday noted, “In the past decade particularly, the current policing administration in our country had been stretched to its limits and it is obvious that the reality of domestic security upheaval will require us to recalibrate our police systems.”He noted that in present day Nigeria, there was hardly any state of the federation that does not contend with one kind of security challenges or the other.

“Because our security challenges are diverse, it is important that centrally controlled police architecture cannot exclusively deal with those challenges. Consequently, there is need for the creation of additional policing structures in the country to address the rapidly growing challenges of insecurity and crime,” the statement added.

_____ Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.