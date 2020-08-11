Boko Haram: DSS Summons Mailafia Over Comment on ‘Terrorist Nigerian Governor’

Nigeria’s State Security Service (SSS) popularly known as DSS, has summoned Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) after he disclosed Monday that some repentant Boko Haram terrorists revealed to him that a serving Northern Nigerian governor was the commander of the Boko Haram sect.

Mailafia said this during a radio programme in Abuja while speaking on the current crisis in Southern Kaduna.

He said he had a chat with two repentant terrorists, who identified the Northern governor to him.

Mailafia said Boko Haram had already infiltrated Southern Nigeria, adding that their plan was to spark a second civil war.

He said, “Some of us also have our intelligence networks. I have met with some of the bandits; we have met with some of their high commanders, one or two who have repented, they have sat down with us not once, not twice.

“They told us that one of the Northern governors was the commander of Boko Haram in Nigeria. Boko Haram and the bandits are one and the same. They have a sophisticated network. During this lockdown their planes were moving up and down as if there was no lockdown. They were moving ammunition, moving money, and distributing them across different parts of the country.

“They are already in the South, in the rain forests of the South. They are everywhere. They told us that when they finish these rural killings, they will move to phase two. Phase two is that they will go into urban cities, going from house to house killing prominent people.”

But in a new development on Tuesday, the SSS has summoned Mailafia over the interview, according to online newspaper, Sahara Reporters.

Recently, the SSS said some renowned people in the nation were planning to cause chaos. It said it would not sit aloof to see any citizen break the law without taking action against the culprits.

The SSS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

