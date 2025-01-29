Connect with us

1 Dead, 4 Rescued, Others Trapped As 2-storey Building Collapses In Lekki

Published

At least one person was recovered dead, four persons rescued, while yet to be specified number of others trapped on Tuesday, when a two storey building still under construction collapsed at Ikota, Lekki area of Lagos State.

Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, among other rescue team are still at the scene to rescue trapped victims.

As at press time, only one causality could be confirmed in the unfortunate incident.

The four rescued victims, with varying degrees of injuries were immediately rushed to the hospital for further medical attention.

As at pres time the cause of the incident could not be ascertained while rescue operation was still ongoing.

The incident, according to an eyewitness, occurred when a two storey building under construction collapsed, with workers trapped inside, at about 4pm, around the Ikota axis of Lekki.

Upon receipt of a distress call, the State Commandant, NSCDC, Lagos State Command, Mr Adedotun Keshinro, directed, immediate, deployment of disaster management, rescue and recovery operation team, led, by the Eti – Osa Divisional officer, Chief Superintendent of Corps David Oyende, to synergize with other Emergency First Responders’ Team, to commence search, rescue, recovery and evacuation operation of workers, who may be trapped in the rubbles.

“While the search, rescue and recovery operation is yet ongoing, the Command’s personnel at the scene have confirmed, the success rescue of four persons alive. Rescue operation is still ongoing,” Keshinro confirmed.

____

