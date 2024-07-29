10, 000 Arewa Youth Groups Pull Out of Protest After Bichi’s Intervention

About 10,000 Arewa youth groups have withdrawn from the planned August 1 protest after the intervention of Hon. Abubakar Bichi, a respected member of the House of Representatives and chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations.

In a statement co-signed by Mallam Abdullahi Muazu and Pastor Kyune Bibi, the groups said they would instead hold prayers in mosques and churches across the 19 northern states.

The group believes that protests often lead to violence and destruction, which can hinder the progress of the north hence their decision to seek divine guidance and wisdom for the country’s leaders.

According to the statement, Hon. Bichi’s support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration was instrumental in this decision.

“Hon. Bichi has shown that there are leaders who genuinely care about the welfare of their people, his efforts have inspired us to adopt a more constructive approach, focusing on prayer and dialogue to address our challenges,” the groups said.

“We are grateful for Bichi’s mentorship and vision, which have earned him the respect and admiration of the Arewa youths. He has made us understand the policies of President Tinubu better.

“President Tinubu’s leadership has been a masterclass in visionary governance, akin to a skilled architect crafting a magnificent edifice. He has laid the foundation for a prosperous Nigeria, building bridges of unity and progress that span the length and breadth of our great nation. With each stroke of his policy brush, he paints a vibrant picture of hope and opportunity, transforming the canvas of our collective future.

“His innovative policies have blossomed into a lush harvest of prosperity, yielding fruits of economic growth, social justice, and infrastructure development. As we bask in the warmth of his leadership, we reap the rewards of his tireless labour, our lives enriched by the abundance of his vision.

“We firmly believe that prayer is a more effective and sustainable approach to addressing our challenges. Protests often lead to division, violence, and destruction, which can hinder the progress of our region. In contrast, prayer has the power to unite us, bring us closer to God, and inspire positive change. By seeking divine guidance and wisdom, we can find solutions to our problems that are peaceful, constructive, and beneficial to all.

“Through prayer, we can tap into the power of faith and hope, which can move mountains and overcome even the most daunting challenges. As the Quran says, ‘And your Lord says, Call upon Me; I will respond to you.” (Quran 40:60) and the Bible states ‘This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us.’ (1 John 5:14) Let us therefore choose the path of prayer and supplication, and trust that God will answer our prayers and bring prosperity and peace to our region.

“We urge all Arewa youths to join us in this journey of prayer and supplication. Let us come together in our churches and mosques, putting aside our differences and uniting in our quest for divine guidance and wisdom. Let us pray for our leaders, for our region, and our nation. Let us seek God’s face and ask for His blessings and protection.

“By doing so, we can create a wave of positive change that will transform our region and bring peace, prosperity, and development to our people. Let us rise and take our rightful place as the future leaders of our nation, and let us start by getting on our knees and seeking God’s face.”

The groups, therefore, reiterated their unwavering support for President Tinubu and his administration. “We believe that his leadership has brought a new dawn of hope and prosperity to our nation, and we urge all Nigerians to rally behind him in his efforts to develop our country,” the statement added.

“President Tinubu’s vision for a united and prosperous Nigeria resonates with our aspirations for a better future, and we are committed to working with him to achieve this goal. We call on all Arewa youths to join us in supporting President Tinubu’s administration.

“Let us put aside our differences and work together towards a common purpose. Let us give the President our full backing as he strives to address the challenges facing our nation. We advise all youths to shun protests and instead seek the face of God. “