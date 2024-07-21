100 Civil Society Groups Pledge to Boycott Protest Against Federal Government

One hundred civil society groups in Nigeria, under the United for Greater Nigeria Coalition (UGNC), have announced their decision to boycott the planned mass protests against President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The coalition cited the administration’s progress in key sectors and the implementation of impactful reforms by some ministers as reasons for their decision.

According to UGNC, the Tinubu administration has made tangible and impactful achievements in just one year in office, rendering any negative criticism or demonstration against his administration moot.

The coalition praised ministers Festus Keyamo, Abubakar Kyari, and Joseph Terlumun Utsev for their innovative ideas and pragmatic approaches, which have positively impacted the common masses.

“After thorough deliberation, we have unanimously decided to boycott the planned mass protests against President Bola Tinubu’s administration,” said a statement by its co-coveners Comrade Timothy Achaluda and Abubakar Babangida Abubakar.

“Our decision is informed by the fact that the tangible and impactful achievements of Tinubu’s administration in just one year in office have ultimately rendered any negative criticism or demonstration against his administration moot.

“Before arriving at this decision, we took time to carefully reassess the performance of Tinubu’s administration in the last year and found the achievements to be beyond expectations.

“The efforts and dedication of some Ministers like Festus Keyamo (Aviation and Aerospace Development), Abubakar Kyari (Agriculture and Food Security), and Joseph Terlumun Utsev (Water Resources and Sanitation) towards achieving President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda are particularly commendable.

“The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has revitalized the sector and reshaped the ministry with his innovative ideas. He has improved infrastructure and restored dignity at the nation’s airports.

“H.E. Abubakar Kyari, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, has revolutionized farming in the country. His promotion of the all-year-round farming initiative is a good step towards addressing food and nutrition security.

“The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, has demonstrated a pragmatic approach to solving the many problems confronting the country’s surface and groundwater resources, thereby catalyzing socio-economic growth and prosperity.

“The performances of the ministers show that the Tinubu’s administration is on track and needed a little more time to meet the yearnings of the masses. We are satisfied with developments in some of these key sectors and will not allow enemies of the country to roll back the progress being made by Keyamo, Utsev, and Kyari, whose policies and reforms have positively impacted the common masses.

“We have it on good authority that the planned mass protests, allegedly aimed at addressing poor governance in Nigeria, are being orchestrated by individuals with hidden agendas.

“These protests do not genuinely reflect the will of the people but rather constitute a reckless attempt to incite violence, sow disorder, and divert the government’s attention from addressing the people’s priorities.

The coalition, therefore, urged Nigerians, especially youths, to shun the protests and instead continue to support the Tinubu administration’s efforts to steer Nigeria towards a prosperous future.

“We urge Nigerians to give the Tinubu administration the necessary support and time to implement its policies, which are designed to benefit all citizens,” the statement noted.

“We call on the police and other relevant agencies to be on alert to forestall any breakdown of law and order during the planned mass protests.

“We urge them to be vigilant and ensure that the protests do not degenerate into violence and chaos.”