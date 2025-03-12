100 Women Groups Tender Apology To Senate, Akpabio Over Natasha’s Unfounded Allegations

The Nigerian Women Crusade for Good Governance (NWCGG), representing 100 women groups, has tendered an unreserved apology to the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the Nigerian Senate over the unfounded allegations made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The apology was made during a press conference held in Abuja on March 11, 2025.

Speaking on behalf of the groups, Dr. Mrs Cecilia Ikechukwu condemned Senator Akpoti’s behaviour, describing it as “disruptive, crude, and distasteful.”

According to her, Senator Akpoti’s actions have brought embarrassment to Nigerian women and undermined the efforts of female politicians who have worked hard to gain the trust and respect of Nigerians.

The group attributed Senator Akpoti’s behavior to her poor upbringing and lack of character, citing her history of blackmailing men in power. They also accused her of using false allegations to gain political relevance.

The Nigerian Women Crusade for Good Governance praised Senate President Akpabio for his commitment to good governance and his support for women’s inclusion in politics. They apologized to Nigerians for Senator Akpoti’s behavior, promising to continue advocating for women’s leadership and good governance.

The group urged Senator Akpoti to use her six-month suspension to reflect on her actions, seek therapy, and study the Senate rules to gain a better understanding of the legislative process.

The statement added: “We strongly urge Senator Natasha to use this time to seek professional therapy. It is evident that she is struggling with deep-seated issues that need to be addressed if she is to function properly in any leadership capacity.

“Furthermore, she must take this opportunity to read and understand the Senate rules, so that upon her return, she can comport herself with the dignity and respect befitting of her office.

“Evidently, Natasha Akpoti has not only disgraced herself but has set back the cause of women in politics by reinforcing negative stereotypes about female leaders.

“However, her actions must not define us. We must continue to prove that women in governance are capable, respectable, and deserving of leadership positions. It is our hope that she will use this period of suspension to rebuild her character and emerge as a more responsible and respectful leader.

“Nevertheless, we also emphasize that this incident must not be allowed to overshadow the progress that many great women have made in Nigerian politics.

“There are countless women who have served with distinction and have never stopped inspiring future generations. Women in public offices must understand that the position comes with a duty to inspire and not to embarrass. We must not allow the actions of one individual to define the collective achievements of women in leadership.

” Finally, we call on all Nigerians to remain steadfast in their support for good governance and to hold their leaders accountable for their actions. May this unfortunate episode serve as a lesson on the importance of character, maturity, and responsible leadership. Together, we can build a nation that values integrity, respect, and equality for all.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.