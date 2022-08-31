Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

15 Bodies Recovered From Maiduguri River

Published

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA said no fewer than 15 bodies have been recovered from flooded River Ngadabul in Maiduguri, Borno State.

NEMA North East Coordinator, Muhammad Usman, confirmed the development on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Usman said the cases of drowned people in the flooded river that affected many communities along it banks in Maiduguri have been on the increase.

He urged parents and guardians to caution their wards and children against swimming in the river to avoid drowning.

Usman, who said that the incidents of flooding in north east have been alarming.

”NEMA as a disaster agency has been engaged in serious sensitization of the public on dangers of flooding and precautionary measures.

“We have been having meetings with various stakeholders on sensitization and providing relief materials to affected communities,” Usman said.

Meanwhile, the Borno Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), had deployed its personnel along the river banks to chase away children trooping to the river to take a swim

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Over 2000 Newly Displaced Fleeing in North East – UN

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says escalating attacks by non-state armed groups suspected to be Boko Haram are triggering...

December 28, 2018

News

UNIMAID Engages 50 Hunters Over Incessant Suicide Attacks in Borno

The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) has engaged 50 hunters to curtail incessant Boko Haram suicide attacks on the institution’s premises and environs. This comes...

May 20, 2017

Copyright ©