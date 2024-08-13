16 Die, 17 Injured In Oyo Auto Crash

At least 16 people have reportedly died and 17 others injured in an accident which occured on Tuesday morning along Ojoo-Iwo Road section of the Ibadan-Lagos expressway, near the Agbowo/Ajao area.

The accident occurred when a trailer loaded with roofing sheets collided with an 18-seater Totota bus, a Micra taxi, and a Honda CR-V car.

According to eyewitness, the trailer involved in the accident experienced brake failure, causing it to collide with three other vehicles traveling in the same direction, resulting in a devastating crash.

Vanguard reports eyewitnesses, Mr. Emmanuel Omotoso and Mrs Funmi Adejumo, narrating that the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway could be responsible for the fatality as the other lane of the expressway was blocked.

However, the motorists appealed to the Oyo State Government to purchase heavy towing vehicles and ambulance buses for rescue operation in case of emergency situation like it just occurred.

They equally called on the contractor handling the road construction to open up the other lane that was blocked in order to prevent future occurrence.

As of the time of filing this report, private heavy towing vehicles were instrumental in removing trapped vehicles from the scene, and some of the rescued passengers were transported to the hospital for medical attention.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Oyo State, Roseline Alo who confirmed the accident said 16 died persons died while 17 were injured in the incident.

Alo said the injured persons were taken to hospital for medical attention while two other persons were unhurt.

She further disclosed that the driver of the long vehicle escaped from the scene of the accident.

