2023: Amaechi Fit for President, Says Princewill

A frontline politician and a Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has said that stakeholders across the country have started consultation on behalf of the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi to contest for 2023 presidential election, Daily Trust reports.

Princewill, a former governorship candidate of Action Congress in the State, told journalists in Port Harcourt that the Minister of Transportation is yet to initiate his consultation for the job but he and other stakeholders who believe in Amaechi’s worth have started making consultation to draw support for the former governor of Rivers State as to enable him to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Princewill said that Amaechi had enough energy to work hard for the development of the country, stressing that the Minister has what it takes to move the country to greater heights.

Princewill noted that if performance and the knowledge of Nigeria’s politics were the needed yardsticks to decide who should be the country’s President in 2023, “then the cap fits Rotimi Amaechi”.

He said that the wealth of experience Amaechi had garnered over the years as a two-term speaker, Chairman of speakers, a two-term Governor, chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum, a two-time Director-General who sacked a sitting President and the best performing minister, placed him as the best man for the job.

“Ameachi is very stubborn for results. He does not take ‘no’ for an answer. He goes for results and he has always gotten results in anything he sets his eyes for.

“Amaechi took over the moribund railway industry and transformed it into something that we all can be proud of as a people.

“He may not remember friendship when he becomes President because he needs results that would make Nigerians happy.

“I am not saying this because Amaechi is from my state or region. I know for a fact that Nigeria needs Amaechi who has enough energy to work for the good of this country.

“He understands the politics of this country and knows how to tackle our multi-faceted problems”, he said.

He pointed out that Amaechi’s performance index as the best minister gives the needed boost to his capacity to become Nigeria’s best President.

