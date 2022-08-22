Connect with us

2023: Competence Will Determine Nigeria’s Next President – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that the forthcoming 2023 presidential election will not be about connections, tribe or religion, but about competence, character and commitment to deliver.

Obi spoke at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association currently holding at the Eko Hotels.

He said, “Remember, the election we are going to have next year will not be about tribe, not religion, not connection, not entitlement, but about character, competence, capacity, and commitment to deliver.”

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Kashim Shettima, are also present at the event.

The 2022 NBA AGM is themed “BOLD Transitions” and its General Conference was expected to hold between August 19 to 26, with the opening ceremony happening today.

