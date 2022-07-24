Connect with us

2023: Don’t Be Distracted By BBNaija, Datti Baba-Ahmed Tells Peter Obi’s Supporters

Published

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, running mate of the Party Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has urged the party’s supporters not to get distracted by this year’s Big Brother Naija (BBN), Tv show.

Season 7 of the entertainment show commenced on Saturday.

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, unveiled this year’s season tagged “Level Up” at a colourful ceremony on Saturday night.

Reacting moments after the show went live, Baba-Ahmed called for focus ahead of next year’s general elections, which he described as a ‘battle’.

“Dear #Obidients please don’t be distracted with the new season of the Tv show #BBNaija we have a battle ahead of us,” the economist tweeted.

The Labour Party has a huge following on social media. Supporters of Obi are known as #Obidients.

