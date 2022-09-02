Connect with us

2023 Election Will Be Toughest In Nigeria’s History – APC

Published

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the 2023 general elections will be the toughest since Nigeria’s independence in 1960, Daily Trust reports.

 The APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, stated this during an inter-faith prayer for Nigeria and Tinubu/Shettima organised by Women Initiative for Family Economy (WIFE) on Thursday in Abuja.

 Adamu, who was represented by the APC Deputy National Women Leader, Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim, said the election would be tough because “it will purely be scientific.”

 The APC chairman said party members and leaders have a serious task ahead of them to win the election, adding that all hands must be on deck to deliver victory to the APC.

 “We are going into one of the toughest elections Nigeria has ever had. The 2023 election will be scientific and  the BVAS don’t recognise anyone; they only recognise the PVCs.

 “So we must mobilise all voters, physically and virtually. This is the only way we can coast to victory,” he said.

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

