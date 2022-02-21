2023: Group Mounts Pressure on Emefiele to Run for President

More pressure is mounting on Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Godwin Emefiele to join the presidency ahead of the 2023 general election, The Nation reports.

In a statement at the weekend, the promoters of the idea, under the auspices of The Mass Interest Project, urged the CBN boss to throw his hat into the ring.

They described his landmarks in loyalty and patriotism as the main ingredient the country needs in its current state.

The promoters, who argued that President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor should be a technocrat with a firm grasp of economics, said Emefiele’s credentials as an experienced entrepreneur and business leader stand him out.

The statement, titled: The Charge 2023, cited what it said were the CBN governor’s interventions through fiscal and monetary policies that helped the country to exit two recessions within five years.

It reads: “As expected, there is already tension across the country. From East to West, North to South, Nigerians are beginning to feel the heat as the political gladiators go on the hustings, perfecting their art to play the game.

“These are men and some women who are well versed in political deception, intimidation, blackmail, and are also experts in the art of violence, which they readily deploy to exact vengeance or force compliance to their will and desire.

“They are also adept at making promises they cannot keep or are not capable of supporting. They have been there from the beginning – from the First Republic, Second Republic, Third Republic, Fourth Republic – and continue to rule the coast, even up to the present political dispensation.”

“We, the people, work to manifest the Nigeria of our hope on our way to greatness! We march, fiercely guarding the vision and liberty to build a Nigeria we believe in, not as career politicians but as citizens with an equal stake in this Republic.”

The group said it was in the search for the country’s next leader.

“Behold, we have found a man with a proven track record of loyalty, patriotism and understanding for sustainable development. A man, whose name connotes a date with destiny.

“Godwin Ifeanyichukwu Emefiele, would you lead our people on this march for a better Nigeria? Would you lead The Charge 2023?”

The Emefiele-for-President campaign remained in the realm of speculation as the CBN boss has neither declared interest to venture into partisan politics nor indicated to vie for any political office in the next cycle of elections.

Also, a group, Green Alliance, has said Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele will reinvigorate the economy, if elected as president.

The group claimed that the banker has the backing of corporate Nigeria and many politicians.

Its Leader, Wale Fapounda, said the group was promoting Emefiele as a bridge because he is from Igbo-speaking part of Delta State, adding that Igbo in the Southeast and other indigenes of the Southsouth would identify with him.

He noted that the CBN governor was born in Lagos, where he also had his primary and secondary education.

Fapounda said: “It was remarkable that even if he were appointed by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration, that the succeeding All Progressives Congress (APC) government not only found him fit enough but also went on to make him the first CBN governor in the Fourth Republic to win a second term.”

The Green Alliance leader recalled Emefiele’s successes at Zenith Bank, saying the bank achieved N100 billion after tax profit under his management in 2012.

He said: “Since he was appointed the governor of the CBN, he has spent his energy in building a resilient financial system that can serve the growth and development needs of the Nigerian economy.

“A typical example of this was seen during his first term. He supervised an interventionist currency policy at the behest of the Presidency, propping up the Naira by pumping billions of dollars into the foreign exchange market. He also introduced a multiple exchange rate regime to try to mask pressure on the Naira and avoid a series of devaluations.”

