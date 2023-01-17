2023: I’ll Sweep Away Corruption, Money Laundering – Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday said his administration will tackle the menace of money laundering and other forms of corruption if elected.

The APC candidate said this during the party’s presidential campaign rally held in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

He said, “Let me congratulate you for your freedom four years ago which we are reasserting today. If you’re ready to cement that freedom to democracy, go and get your PVC to return the party and all its candidates.

“The broom is the symbol of freedom and with that, we have swept and will continue to sweep corruption, money laundering, and all other vices away including insecurity if elected.

“You heard that this will not happen yesterday but you are seeing it now live”, he noted.

Tinubu who told the crowd at the Metropolitan Square, venue of the programme, not to “vote for anybody else, but me and all other candidates of the party across board in all the elections.”

He said the party believes in Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who has been in a heated battle with Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information.

Mohammed was among the APC chieftains who attended the rally.

“Don’t vote for anybody but me. We believe in AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. The Governor has done some good jobs and he wants another four years to continue. With your vote and support, that is guaranteed,” he said.

Speaking, the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu said with the crowd, “Kwara is saying it loud and clear that we are better together.

“You have given us the confidence to carry on and we hope that what we have seen here today will translate to votes come February 23. Return all the three senators and all other candidates of the APC to ease the work of Asiwaju to serve you if elected.”

A mammoth crowd welcomed the APC presidential candidate, his running mate, Kashim Shettima and other dignitaries to the state for the campaign.

Although her supporters came in their numbers and also displaced her banner, Minister of State for Solid Minerals, Gbemisola Saraki, was absent at the event.

