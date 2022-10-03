Connect with us

2023: Tinubu Releases Undated ‘Proof of Life’ Video, Says He’s Alive and Well

Amid questions about his health status, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, says he is fit to run for the office, Channels Television reports.

The ex-Lagos governor who shared a workout video on his Twitter handle Sunday denied reports that he has withdrawn from the race.

“Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign,” the APC candidate tweeted on his verified handle.

“Well… Nope. This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One,” he added.

There have been concerns about the health status of Tinubu, with many Nigerians questioning his capacity for the nation’s top job.

In recent times, Tinubu has not been seen in political gatherings, particularly at the signing of a peace accord by presidential candidates ahead of next year’s exercise.

While other candidates gathered at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, he sent his running mate, Kashim Shettima, to represent him. The development triggered reactions and pushed #WhereIsTinubu to the top trends on social media last Wednesday.

In August, the former Borno State governor also represented him at the NBA conference.

While reacting to comments about Tinubu’s whereabouts, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Ayo Oyalowo, said the party’s flagbearer is resting in London, UK.

