2024 Budget: Group Scores Appropriations Chairman, Abubakar Bichi High On Meticulous Consideration

A Group, Transparency and Accountability Watch Initiative (TAWI), has scored the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Abubakar Bichi, high on the detailed consideration of the 2024 appriopration bill which was recently signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that the 2024 appropriation bill was signed into law by Mr President after it was passed by the two arms of the National Assembly.

The Transparency and Accountability Watch Initiative (TAWI) lauded Abubakar Bichi, Chairman House Committee on Appropriations, who not only led the scrutinizing of the 2024 appriopration bill but also presented an excellent report which led to the smooth passing of the bill by the lower legislative chamber.

TAWI in a statement by its President, Josiah Attah commended Bichi for his rare patriotism, noting that his decision to lead his Committee to carefully scrutinize the 2024 appropriation bill without fear or favour and for the overall interest of Nigerians, solidifies the belief that the 10th National Assembly is not a rubber stamp.

“Meticulous scrutinizing of the 2024 appriopration bill by the Abubakar Bichi-led House Committee on Appropriations is not only commendable but exemplary in the African legislative pantheon,” Attah said.

“Bichi has yet again demonstrated unequivocal patriotism by working closely with the Senate Committee on Appropriations and the executive to ensure that the 2024 appriopration bill was duly scrutinized, vigorously considered, and timely passed and signed into law for the overall benefits of Nigerians. His timely and excellent presentation of his committee’s report ensured that the House passed the bill on December 30, 2023, which ensured the sustenance of the long-established and cherished precedent of ensuring compliance with the Financial Year Act through budget passage on or before 31 December of each financial year.

“The decision of Bichi and his colleagues to increase the 2024 appropriation bill from N27.5 trillion proposed by Mr. President to N28.7 trillion is also laudable, considering the size of the country and current economic reality. The groundswell of commendations and praises that have been trailing the passing and signing into law of the 2024 appropriation bill is an indication that the Bichi-led House Committee on Appropriations and their colleagues in the Senate did their homework very well.

“We are proud to say that from our findings, Abubakar Bichi has been excellent in discharging his duties as Chairman of the Committee on Appropriations despite the committee having one of the broadest jurisdictions of any committee. We are aware that the Bichi-led House Committee on Appropriations held a one-day town hall meeting where citizens made contributions to the 2024 appropriation bill.

“Bichi is a known stickler for excellence and has continued to demonstrate that with his thoughtful legislative interventions. He has raised the bar with the recent role he played in the smooth passage of the 2024 appropriation bill. His patriotic values laced with chivalry have placed him in a position to always put the interest of people first. The versatile lawmaker has yet again justified his appointment as Chairman House Committee on Appropriations.

“The Transparency and Accountability Watch Initiative (TAWI), therefore, scored the Abubakar Bichi-led House Committee on Appropriations 100/100 in the scrutinizing, presentation, and passage of the 2024 appropriation bill which ensured the smooth and timely signing of the bill into law.”

The group urged Abubakar Bichi and his colleagues not to relent in providing quality legislative interventions for the betterment of the appropriation sector.

