2025 Budget: Matawalle Network Applauds President Tinubu for Visionary Leadership

The Matawalle Intellectual Network for Asiwaju Project (MINAP) has commended President Bola Tinubu for his visionary leadership over the 2025 Budget tagged ‘Budget of Restoration.”

According to the group, this historic budget prioritises critical sectors, demonstrating a deep understanding of Nigeria’s most pressing challenges.

In a statement signed by its President Aaron Attah, the MINAP said the strategic allocation of resources to Defence and Security, Infrastructure, Health, and Education is a bold step towards ensuring economic growth and development.

Attah said the budget’s focus on restoring macroeconomic stability, reducing inflation, and stabilizing prices is also commendable.

“The Matawalle Intellectual Network for Asiwaju Project (MINAP) extends its heartfelt commendation to President Bola Tinubu on the presentation of the 2025 Budget,” the statement said.

“As we carefully examined the budget’s provisions, we were struck by the strategic allocation of resources to critical sectors. The prioritization of Defence and Security, Infrastructure, Health, and Education demonstrates a deep understanding of the country’s most pressing challenges. We applaud President Tinubu’s foresight in tackling these issues head-on.

“The allocation of ₦4.91tn for Defence and Security, ₦4.06tn for Infrastructure, ₦3.5tn for Education, and ₦2.48tn for Health is a clear indication of the government’s commitment to the well-being of Nigerians.

“The budget’s focus on restoring macroeconomic stability, reducing inflation, and stabilizing prices is a bold step towards ensuring economic growth and development. “

MINAP urged all Nigerians to rally behind President Tinubu’s vision, emphasiSing that the budget is a roadmap for collective prosperity.

However, the network also cautioned Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to prioritize transparency, accountability, efficiency, effectiveness, and value for money in their project implementation.

The statement added: “To our fellow Nigerians, we say: let us join hands to build a better future. This budget is our collective opportunity to create a Nigeria that works for everyone. Let us support President Tinubu’s administration as they work tirelessly to implement these projects.

“As we embark on this journey, we are filled with hope and optimism. We believe that with the right leadership, vision, and support, Nigeria can overcome its challenges and achieve greatness.

“Once again, we commend President Bola Tinubu for his visionary leadership and commitment to Nigeria’s development. We look forward to working together to ensure the successful implementation of the 2025 Budget.”