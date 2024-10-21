2027: Aliyu Gusau, PDP Govs Plotting Against President Tinubu Will Fail – Group

The Good Governance Crusaders (GGC) has raised alarm over an alleged plot by former Minister of Defense, Aliyu Gusau, and some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to undermine President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The group, however, expressed confidence that the plan will ultimately fail.

In a statement signed by Comrade Usman Bello, the GGC described the plot as a “sinister alliance” driven by desperation for power, but noted that Nigerians will reject any attempt to destabilize the country.

Bello said Gusau’s history of involvement in coups and his current association with Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State and other PDP governors raises concerns.

While condemning the attempted power grab as a threat to Nigeria’s democratic institutions, he urged Nigerians to reject the plot and support President Tinubu’s administration.

“A sinister plot to destabilize President Bola Tinubu’s administration has been uncovered, involving former Minister of Defense and ex-Chief of Army Staff, Aliyu Gusau, and some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors,” the statement said.

”Gusau’s history of involvement in coups during his military career is well-documented, and his current association with Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State and other PDP governors raises concerns about their intentions.

“The GGC condemns this attempted power grab, which aims to disrupt President Tinubu’s progress and destabilize the country. We believe this plot is motivated by a desire for self-aggrandizement, rather than genuine concern for Nigeria’s well-being. This plot is not only a threat to President Tinubu’s administration but also to Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

“Nigeria’s democratic progress must be protected, and we will not allow desperate power-seekers to reverse our gains. Gusau’s involvement in this plot is particularly troubling, given his past actions.

“The GGC warns Nigerians to be cautious of such individuals and their allies, who prioritize personal interests over national stability. The involvement of PDP governors, including Governor Lawal, raises questions about their commitment to democratic principles.

“We urge them to reconsider their allegiance to Gusau’s agenda and prioritize the interests of their constituents. Governors, as elected leaders, must uphold the Constitution and protect democracy, not undermine it. The GGC calls on all Nigerians to reject this plot and support President Tinubu’s administration, ensuring continuity of democratic governance.

“We also call on security agencies to investigate these allegations and take necessary action to protect our democracy. The Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Police Force, and other relevant agencies must prevent potential threats to national security. Governor Lawal and other PDP governors must distance themselves from Gusau’s agenda, upholding their oath to protect Nigeria’s democracy.

“Furthermore, we advise Aliyu Gusau to abandon his destructive path and engage in constructive dialogue, prioritizing national interest over personal ambition. We advise security operatives to take notice of this development and take necessary measures to protect our democracy. Vigilance is crucial in preventing potential threats, and we count on our security agencies to safeguard Nigeria.“