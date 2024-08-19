2027: Like Akpabio, Deputy Speaker, Kalu joins call for Gov Otti to join APC 

In what appears to be an attempt to attract the Labour Party in Abia State, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, has urged the Governor of Abia State to align with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalu, like the Senate President, Sen. Goodwill Akpabio, who had earlier made the same appeal in the past, calling on the governor of his state, Akwa Ibom to join the APC.

Kalu In a recent video that has now gone viral had called on the Governor of Abia State to join the ruling APC as the party to beat in 2027.

Kalu, nonetheless, praised Otti for his outstanding performance and commitment in the development of the state.

Kalu however said that the next governor of Abia will be APC, saying, “and I am saying it without mincing words.”

“We are friends; we work together, but in 2027, the APC governor will be there. I have told him in person and in public that the APC will be the governor of Abia State.

“I don’t know how it will happen, but I know it will happen. I am confident because my president is working hard, and Abia will repay the president.”

Kalu said that President Bola Tinubu’s assent to the South East Development Commission (SEDC) should be repaid with an electoral victory for the APC in Abia.

He said, “A president who has given Abia SEDC will be repaid. We are not ungrateful people. APC will not help the state to be strong, and the LP will now take the credit.

He said that Otti, who was elected on the platform of the LP, would find a more conducive environment for the realisation of his developmental agenda within the APC.

Some Nigerians have, however, called for caution, adding that many mistook the marketing of the party by the deputy speaker for other interpretations.

Though it is not yet 2027, there are problems with LP as their national chairman recently walked out of the INEC meeting with political parties.

One of the APC stalwarts in the region said that there is no better time than now for Otti to join the APC so that Abia can benefit from the government at the centre before 2027.

“Why does he need need to wait till 2027, especially now that LP is divided? This is the best time for him to join the party for the benefit of working together to achieve greater results.

“This will make Otti a beautiful bride for his second tenure.

It would be recalled that former Governor Theodore Orji of Abia, who won on the platform of a relatively unknown party, the PPA, to be Governor, immediately joined the PDP, a ruling party, in order to belong to the centre.

This suggests that Gov. Otti will not be condemned for following precedent if he decides to move from LP to APC; after all, he was a founding member of APC in Abia State.

The APC, like the PDP did for Theodore, will accommodate all his House of Representatives members if they decide to join the ruling party.