36-Year-Old Rep-Elect Is Dead

Ismaila Maihanci, House of Representatives member-elect for Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency in Taraba State, is dead.

He died at the age of 36.

Maihanci, who won the election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday.

He would be laid to rest later in the day, according to Islamic rites.

Born on October 22 1986, the politician and businessman served as a Special Adviser to Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku.

Maihanci had also served as the Secretary of PDP in Taraba State.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.