6,000 Illegal Migrants Deported In Trump’s First Two Weeks

Published

Since President Donald Trump took office, nearly 6,000 illegal immigrants have been deported, a senior White House official told DailyMail UK.

This averages about 370 to 400 deportations per day. On Monday alone, ICE deported 512 individuals and arrested 715 people with outstanding immigration violations.

Of those arrested, 73% had criminal convictions or pending charges, including serious offenses like homicide, sexual crimes, and drug trafficking.

Six members of the Tren de Aragua cartel were also arrested.

“President Trump’s administration is carrying out his promise to arrest and deport criminal illegal immigrants,” the official said. “There’s more to come. This is just the beginning.”

Since January 20, nearly 9,000 immigration violators have been arrested, many with multiple charges.

Some deported migrants are being sent to Guantanamo Bay, where the U.S. military has ramped up operations to hold ‘high-threat’ aliens, including suspected cartel members.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared images of the deportations, stating, “Guantanamo Bay will hold the worst of the worst. That starts today.”

Around 380 U.S. service members are supporting the operation at the Cuban base, which hasn’t been used for migrant operations since 1994.

Trump celebrated the crackdown, stating, “The volume of crime… these people are horrible people… If I can get them out of the country, I think it would be great.”

____

