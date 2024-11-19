A man who presided over some of Nigeria’s worst elections has no moral right to criticize Mahmud or call for his sack – Coalition blasts former President Obasanjo

A coalition of civil society organizations, comprising The Transparency Network, Public Interest Initiative, Nigerian Justice League Initiative, and Foundation for True Democratic Governance and Freedom, has condemned former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo for his recent call for the dismissal of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and other commission officials.

In a statement issued by the coalition’s spokesman, Dr. Danladi Ceceko, the group asserted that Obasanjo lacks the moral authority to criticize Yakubu, given his own record presiding over some of Nigeria’s most controversial elections.

“Our attention has been drawn to a statement made by former President Obasanjo during a lecture at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum at Yale University, where he advocated for the removal of INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu and officials at all levels as part of necessary electoral reforms in Nigeria,” Ceceko said.

Ceceko continued, “It appears that Obasanjo believes Nigerians have forgotten the elections of 2023 and 2007, where candidates from his party were declared winners despite allegations that elections were not properly conducted. Should we remind the former president that the individual he controversially and fraudulently elevated to power in 2007 admitted during his inauguration that the election was marred by corruption and irregularities?”

He further questioned, “Can any indictment be more significant than this?”

The coalition pointedly criticized former President Olusegun Obasanjo, labeling him the “ultimate state captor” due to his involvement in coup d’états and the manipulation of elections during his tenure. They highlighted the 2003 and 2007 elections as examples of his administration’s questionable electoral integrity.

Describing Obasanjo as the “Father of do-or-die politics,” the coalition referred to his infamous assertion that “even Jesus Christ can’t conduct a free and fair election in Nigeria,” emphasizing the hypocrisy of his current criticisms.

The coalition accused Obasanjo of undermining subsequent leaders after him, including Shehu Shagari, Muhammadu Buhari, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Goodluck Jonathan. They noted his public rejection of the party that facilitated his rise to power in 1999, how he openly tore his membership card as well as his intolerance for opposition. They recalled his failure to investigate the murders of political opponents, such as Marshall Harry, Funso Williams, and his own Attorney General, Bola Ige.

“Obasanjo is the same person who attempted to bribe lawmakers to secure a third term and orchestrated the impeachment of sitting governors with minimal legislative support,” the coalition stated. “He also sought to arrest a sitting governor, Ngige of Anambra State, among other political maneuvers. It is disingenuous for him to now discuss state capture and credible elections.”

The group further accused Obasanjo of manipulating electoral results in favor of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the southwest, except for Lagos, which was difficult for him to manipulate because of Bola Tinubu’s political strength. They claimed he made the Nigerian Senate a “laughing stock” by removing several Senate Presidents from the Southeast and engaging in questionable financial practices to influence legislative outcomes.

“Nigerians are well aware of Obasanjo’s history and will not be swayed by his antics. The current state of Nigeria is a direct result of the flawed foundation he laid during his presidency,” the coalition asserted.

They also condemned Obasanjo for his active role in institutionalizing corruption, citing the announcement of election results even while voters were still casting their ballots. They criticized his efforts to amass wealth for his presidential library and his alignment with retired military leaders to pursue unconstitutional actions during the 2023 general elections.

Ceceko highlighted that no INEC chairman in Nigeria’s history has made such earnest efforts to reform the commission as Mahmood Yakubu has. “One of Yakubu’s greatest achievements has been the integration of technology into election management in our country,” he noted.

Additionally, Ceceko pointed out that under Mahmood’s leadership, INEC has implemented numerous reforms, including user-friendly portals for candidate nominations and the submission of polling agent lists by political parties, as well as the accreditation of media and observers, both domestic and international.

Obasanjo, in his pre-recorded lecture titled “Leadership Failure and State Capture in Nigeria,” described the 2023 general election as a “travesty” and emphasized that reforming the electoral system is a crucial agenda for the nation.

The coalition stressed the urgent need for thorough vetting of INEC’s commissioners and staff as this is exclusively the responsibility of those in power. The coalition also stressed that the appointment of partisan individuals are mostly done by politicians like President Olusegun Obasanjo and that if he had the best interest of the country at heart, he should have corrected the anomaly instead of blaming Mahmud who has no powers in determining or influencing the appointment of commissioners.

The coalition concluded that Obasanjo has no moral authority to lecture anyone, particularly Nigerians, on leadership and governance. They expressed concern that he may now be mobilizing against INEC, diverting attention from important local government elections being conducted by SIECS.

Ceceko urged Obasanjo to reflect on his own legacy and seek forgiveness for overseeing some of the most problematic elections in Nigeria’s history.