Abdulhafiz Umar Barau Receives ACB Merit Award

A Non-Governmental Organization, “Action for Capacity Building” (ACB) has presented a Merit Award to Abdulhafiz Umar Barau (Barde Kerarriyya Na Gusau) currently Dan Isan Gusau, the founder of AUG Foundation in recognition of his contribution to youth empowerment and Humanitarian Support.

The Merit Ward was presented to Abdulhafiz Umar Barau at an event in Gusau by the Emir of Anka and Chairman Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, HRH Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad on behalf of the organization.

The Traditional Ruler Represented by Katukan Anka, Alhaji Aminu Anka described as proud of the people of Zamfara State.

“Abdulhafiz Umar Barau is a Philanthropist Per Excellent, we are proud of him considering his kind gesture sacrifices, and support to humanity.

“As a founder of the AUG Foundation, his gesture has really touched the lives of Orphans, Less Privileged Persons as well as the Common Man.

“The ACB find it worthy to present this award to him considering his contribution to youth empowerment and Humanitarian Support.

