Abia Govt. Trains Leaders Of Disability Clusters On Effective Leadership

The Abia State Commission for the Welfare of the Disabled Persons, has strengthened the capacity of leaders of persons with disabilities(PWDs), to respond to the needs of their cluster groups.

The two-day leadership training which began on Monday in Umuahia, brought together the seven cluster groups, including the Nigeria Association of the Blind, Abia State Deaf Association, and National Association of Persons with Physical Disabilities

Other participants were the Spinal Cord Injury Association of Nigeria (SCIAN), Albinism Association of Nigeria, Leprosy Association, and Association of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities.

The Chairman of the commission, Mr David Anyaele, said that the training was a demonstration of commitment to ensure the wellbeing of different disability cluster groups.

He said that the programme which brought together a team of faculty from different parts of the country, set to expose the PWDs to skills necessary to maximise their potential and tap into opportunities inherent in the New Abia State project.

Anyaele said that the commission sought to position organisations of PWDs to attract local and international support for their activities, as well as reduce infighting and anti organisational activities among their leaders.

He called on the PWD leaders to take advantage of the training to define their vision and direction by “identifying low hanging fruits that would lead efforts in the right path for the attainment of a common goal.”

“This is an opportunity to acquire skills necessary to equip, inspire and motivate your members, fostering a positive environment and encouraging productivity and goal oriented teams,” he said.

Anyaele expressed gratitude to Gov. Alex Otti, for his continued support to the commission, saying that he placed strong value on effective and efficient leadership.

According to him, the governor places recognition, and prioritises inclusion and participation of persons with disabilities in leadership positions.

Anyaele said: “This is evident in his appointment of six persons with different forms of disability in his administration.

“He has further marched it with his approval for the establishment of the Zonal Office of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities in Umuahia.

“The governor recently ordered that all public buildings and bus stops must be made accessible to persons with disabilities.”

A facilitator, Mr Adegbemi King an international consultant on leadership and development , said that the PWD leaders play a critical role in advocating for inclusion, shaping policies and empowering others within the community.

He said that it was a train-the-trainer workshop that could bring the PWDs on board to that decision-making body where they could see things for themselves.

King emphasised that it would enable the PWDs understand that leadership is a learnable skill that could help them improve themselves and contribute their quota towards the development of the society.

He identified key leadership principles for effective PWD executive to include: self-awareness and growth, resilience and adaptability, communication and advocacy, collaboration and inclusion, amongst others.

A participant and the state chairman of SCIAN, Mr David Onuoha, commended the Commission for the training programme, saying that it had corrected some of their negative perceptions about leadership.

