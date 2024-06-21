Abia Govt. warns against impersonation in disability commission

The Abia State Government has warned that it would deploy appropriate sanction on anyone found impersonating the state in the guise of the Chairman of Abia State Disability Commission.

Mr David Anyaele, Special Assistant to the Governor on Persons with Disabilities, gave the warning during an interaction with newsmen in Umuahia, on Thursday.

Recall that the immediate past Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, had appointed Mr Eldad Monu, a person with disability, as chairman of the commission.

Ikpeazu had in May 2023, sworn in Monu alongside the governing board representing various disability clusters.

Reacting, Anyaele said that the incident had come to the notice of the government, while stressing that it was taking steps to investigate the activities of the alleged impersonator.

He said that Gov. Alex Otti had on his assumption of office one year ago, announced the dissolution of all boards of ministries, parastatals and agencies of government pending reconstitution.

Anyaele said that the governor, had during last month’s media chat, made it exclusively clear that he was taking steps to reconstitute the other board of ministries, parastatals and agencies, after the ones he already put in place.

He described the person’s action as “an affront, act of deceit and impersonation.”

According to him, many national and international organisations may have been falsely and fraudulently led to funding his activities under the guise of representing the Disability Commission.

“The public is advised to report any entreaties, requests or demands by this impersonator or any other person acting on his behalf, using the Disability Commission as a cover, to the State Government, for appropriate action,” he said.