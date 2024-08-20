Abia LP lawmakers split over Kalu’s call on Gov. Otti to rejoin APC

Labour Party (LP) lawmakers in the House of Representatives have clashed over the recent call by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu to rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It will be recalled that the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South, Hon. Obi Aguocha in a statement on Monday picked holes in the call.

But investigations have revealed that other LP lawmakers challenged Aguocha on his position, saying that the deputy speaker’s call was a duty he owed his party.

They added that any loyal party would naturally woo people outside his political party to join them.

They also warned Aguocha against causing a division in the LP fold in the parliament, accussing of sowing a seed of division an effort to paint them black before the governor to get more accommodation in his government.

Recall that Otti was a member of APC where he equally obtained Expresssion of Interest Form and the Nomination Form for 2023 governorship election in Abia State and only left the party during the primary elections.

In a recent video on social media, the deputy speaker urged Otti to return to the party.

Reacting to Aguocha’s statement, the chairman of Abia Caucus in the House, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe who also represents Isiala North and Isiala South federal constituency of Abia State said he saw nothing wrong with the call, adding it was a way of marketing one’s party.

He cautioned Aguocha against making unnecessary remarks that will heat up the system and cause a face off among brothers and colleagues.

Onwusibe also cautioned against dropping his name as a possible pick for Kalu’s running mate for Abia governorship contest in 2027 as alleged by Aguocha.

He said: “This is exactly how the PDP forced me out of the party with unfounded lies”.

Similarly, another Abia born lawmaker representing Isikwuato/Umunneocha federal constituency of Abia State, Hon. Amobi Ogah alao asked Aguocha to desist from disparaging the person of the deputy speaker.

“If you don’t like what the deputy speaker did to market his party, do your own to counter the video”, he said.