Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Abia PDP Fixes Date For Fresh Gov Primary

Published

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has fixed February 4, 2023, as the new date for its governorship primary election.

This followed the death of the PDP flagbearer in the state, Prof Uche Ikonne.

Ikonne, who was a former Abia State University vice-chancellor, died on Wednesday.

In a statement on Friday, the party said the governorship primary would hold at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

In the statement signed by Abia PDP Vice Chairman and acting Publicity Secretary, Abraham Amah, the party urged all interested aspirants are requested to collect Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the PDP Headquarters at Wadata Plaza, Wuse Abuja.

“The sale of both forms begins today Friday, January 27 and ends on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

“The screening of aspirants will hold at the PDP National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza Abuja, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 11:00 am prompt.

“All the aspirants are expected to present themselves to the State Working Committee, SWC, of the Abia PDP on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the State Secretariat, Finbars Street, Umuahia by 12: 00 pm.

“Further directives from the State Party Secretariat, Finbars Street, Umuahia would be communicated when necessary,” the statement read.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Abia PDP Governorship Candidate is Dead

The Abia State Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Prof Uche Ikonne, is dead, Punch reports. This was announced in a statement by his son,...

2 days ago

News

Count Us Out of Explosion in APC’s Rally, Says Rivers PDP

The Rivers chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disassociated itself from the Thursday’s explosion that rocked a rally by the All Progressives...

January 20, 2023

News

Keyamo Sues EFCC, ICPC, Demands Prosecution of Atiku

Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, has filed a suit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission...

January 20, 2023

News

‘Bullion Van’ Politicians After CBN – PDP Campaign

The Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council has said ambitious politicians that run activities with bullion vans are the ones after the Governor of Central Bank...

December 21, 2022

Copyright ©