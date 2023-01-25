Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Abia PDP Governorship Candidate is Dead

Published

The Abia State Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Prof Uche Ikonne, is dead, Punch reports.

This was announced in a statement by his son, Dr Chikezie Uche-Ikonne, on Wednesday.

The statement read, “I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today January 2023
25, by 4 am after a brief illness.

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests from which he didn’t recover from.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family”.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

PDP Demands Tinubu’s Disqualification, APC Faults Suit

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Monday, dragged the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, to court, urging the Independent...

1 day ago

News

Atiku Will Win Without G-5 Governors, Says Campaign Council

Ahead of the February 2023 presidential election, loyalists of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, have predicted outright victory for the...

December 24, 2022

News

Secondus Says Nobody Can Impose Presidential Candidate on Rivers

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, has said it will be difficult for an individual to impose a...

December 24, 2022

News

Ask PDP Why Insurgency Festers, FG Replies Atiku

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has blasted the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, for claiming not to...

December 14, 2022

Copyright ©