Abia State Disability Commission Harps on Use of Technology to Enhance Inclusion for Blind

The Abia State Commission for the Welfare of Disabled Persons, has harped on the use of technology driven assistive devices to enhance inclusion for blind persons in Abia state.

Mr David Anyaele, the Chairman of the Commission said this at a two-day training and sensitisation workshop organised by the Commission for blind persons in the State.

The workshop themed “Introduction to Assistive Technology for the Blind Community” trained not less than 40 blind persons and their aids.

Anyaele said that the purpose of the workshop was to train the visually impaired, strengthen their capacity and capability to live independently and to contribute to the socio-economic development of the State through the use of technology.

“The Abia state government is committed to ensuring inclusion for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) through education and other empowerment programmes.

“Governor Alex Otti has shown his commitment in several ways especially through the 20 per cent budget allocation on education in the 2024 budget.

“Education gives opportunities to take advantage of opportunities, and the Abia State government is particular about key areas that would enhance inclusion of PWDs to benefit maximally in the state.

“I urge all participants of this workshop to learn, unlearn and relearn ways to enhance inclusion through the use of technology assistive devices,” he said.

Anyaele said that training which had started in Abia Central would spread among the three senatorial zones to accommodate more participants.

According to him, the knowledge gained, when applied would aid persons with visual impairment to communicate, interact and go about their daily businesses independently and effectively.

He appreciated the Nigerian Association of the Blind (NAB) for supporting the workshop and urged the association particularly the Abia Chapter, to leverage modern assistive device for their own benefits.

He also appreciated the See-through Humanitarian Foundation for their contribution to the programme and passion for PWDs welfare in the state.

The Commission Chairman said that those who would develop interest and explore the opportunities on the use of technology to enhance would become visually impaired resource persons with capacity to train others across the country.

Mr Orji Apolous participant lauded the commission for organising the programme and creating the platform for the blind to explore modern assistive devices.

The participant said that the training on technology, as well as other programmes for PWDs were apt and should be sustained.

“Gov. Otti is working for the good of the state and the people which is commendable.

“Haven watched how the blinds across the globe are involved in sports like basketball amongst others, I can say that this government is gradually bringing the dreams of the blind to reality,” he said.