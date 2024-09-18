Abia state disability commission tasks deaf community on creativity, innovation

The Abia State Commission for the Welfare of Disabled Persons has tasked the various groups and clusters in the deaf community on creativity and innovations to enhance their inclusion and integration in the state.

Mr David Obinna Anyaele, the Chairman of the Commission said this when the Abia State Deaf Association paid him a courtesy visit.

Anyaele said that the Abia state government was committed to building the capacity of disability organisations, however, it was pertinent for the various disability clusters to create innovative ways for the government to contribute its quota.

This, he said was one of the major ways to draw the governments attention to the numerous challenges and needs of the disability community.

“This is your first time of coming to visit me and I thank you for coming, but unfortunately, you came here to only seek for financial support.

“I expected you to come and share ideas on how to move the deaf community forward and propose ways that we can use to position the community to achieve the goals and mandates of your cluster.

“That was my expectation when I was told that you were coming on a courtesy call, to brainstorm, share experiences, share ideas, deliberate on critical issues and make recommendations for the progress of the commission and the deaf association.

“Unfortunately what you are telling me are your plans to travel to Abeokuta for a national convention and the need for me to support you to participate at the convention.

“But we consider all these as minor issues and the least things on our mandates because this is not what the governor created the commission for,” he said.

Anyaele expressed disappointment over the petty demands of the association, adding that he expected a creative futuristic proposal that would garner support, enhance inclusion, and advocate for the rights of deaf persons, not for short-term favors.

He said that the State Disability Commission was not only established to meet individual needs, but the collective needs of the entire Disability Community by enhancing and ensuring inclusion and protection of the rights of all Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the state.

He reiterated that the State Government was willing and ready to support innovative concepts and ideas that were in line with its mandates to eliminate all disability barriers, especially barriers impeding the deaf communities.

The Commission Chairman noted that His Excellency Dr Alex Chioma Otti OFR Executive Governor of Abia State had appointed a member of the deaf community as part of the leadership of the Commission to show his interest and commitment to the community.

He cautioned members of the community to not abuse the opportunity given to them but to optimize it to achieve long-term goals for the collective benefits of every deaf person in the state.

Anyaele called for genuine support through recommendations and suggestions on ways to move the commission and the government forward.

“You have a member who is part of the government of Abia state, which indicates the governments goodwill towards your community.

“We therefore need your support in order to achieve an Abia state that is all inclusive and free from all forms of discrimination, especially discrimination on the basis of being deaf.

“We need your collaboration to ensure that the governments programmes and activities directly get to the deaf community.

“The commission would support your group in the best possible way to leave lasting impact for every deaf person in the state,” he said.

Anyaele told the association to propose ways the commission would benefit from the forthcoming national deaf convention, including a post convention review to guide the commission on how to factor in key areas for intervention.

He called for unity and synergy in the deaf community and cautioned members against playing politics and causing chaos or distrupting the progress of the leadership of the community.

According to him, you all should work together to support your community chairman in order to make things work for your entire community.

“Anything that would bring misunderstanding and disunity will not only affect each and every one of you here but also other deaf people across the state.

“So it is either you work together to open doors for the deaf community in Abia State, or you work in disunity to close doors against the deaf community.”

Earlier, Mr Emenike Amakwe, the Abia Deaf Association Chairman, had sought financial support from the commission for the association’s forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elections slated for Sept. 22 to 28.

Amakwe appealed for the support, stating that the association was financially burdened due to its large number of members since the mergence of the deaf, dumb and hard to hear disability clusters.

According to him, the support would cover for the feeding and accommodation of members for the AGM and also aid its planning and preparation for the 2024 Deaf Awareness week, slated for Nov.

“Please kindly approve our request for the AGM meeting so we can celebrate our day like other clusters.

“We are supposed to have three clusters, that is the deaf, dumb & hard of hearing, but we have merged them into one and the responsibility for this large number is why we are here to seek support,” he said.

Also, Ms Chidinma Chinedu, the association’s Women Leader, also appealed for financial support to convey the group to the forthcoming national deaf convention billed to hold in Ogun state.

Other members of the association in attendance at the meeting were Mr. Chinedu Ezeigbo, the Public Relations Officer, Ugo Kanu – Vice Chairman, Ephraim Nwokoro – Secretary General, Victor Nworu – Youth leader, Mary Njikonye – Treasurer, David Nzenwata – Financial Secretary and Chinedu Dimgba – Chief Whip.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.