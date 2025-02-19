Abia State Media Should Stop Misleading Narratives on Deputy Speaker

The role of the media, particularly bloggers and journalists, is to inform, educate, and hold leaders accountable. However, recent narratives circulating in some quarters of the Abia State media space concerning the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, regarding the 2024 national budget’s alleged neglect of the South East, are not only misleading but also unfair.

It is important to set the record straight and call to order those who are hastily dishing out criticisms without due diligence. The issue of the South East’s allocation in the 2024 budget, which was raised by Rt. Hon. (Comrade) Chinedu Ogah, OON, is already being addressed at the highest levels of government. The leadership of the House of Representatives, under the able guidance of Speaker Rt. Hon. Tajuddeen Abbas, has taken the matter seriously and has since presented it to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for necessary intervention.

Rather than vilifying the Deputy Speaker, who has consistently championed the interests of the South East at the federal level, bloggers and journalists should be more circumspect in their reporting. The 10th National Assembly, under Speaker Abbas, is not only aware of the concerns raised but is actively working on solutions to ensure equitable budgetary allocations across all regions, including the South East.

Constructive journalism should be the guiding principle, rather than sensationalism that undermines the efforts of leaders genuinely working for the people. Misrepresenting facts and peddling narratives that sow division do not serve the interests of the South East. Instead, they weaken the collective efforts of the region’s leaders who are striving for fairness and inclusivity in national policies.

Therefore, we urge the media practitioners in Abia State and beyond to exercise responsibility in their reportage. Criticism, when necessary, should be based on facts and not speculation or misinformation. The progress of the South East depends on unity and coordinated advocacy, not baseless attacks on those at the forefront of the struggle.

Let us all work together for the common good, ensuring that our voices are heard in a manner that fosters progress rather than discord.

CHINEDU OGAH MEDIA CENTRE