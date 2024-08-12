Adams Oshiomhole: A true definition of arrogance and deceit

In December 2013, when Adams Oshiomhole was the Governor of Edo State, he faced public backlash for a disgraceful incident involving a widow, Mrs. Joy Ifije. After harshly berating her for selling wares on Mission Road, Oshiomhole, after heavy criticisms from the media and members of the public, extended an apology and offered her employment and financial support. However, this act of supposed generosity is what is popularly called ‘eye service’ in local parlance. Eye service is when someone is performing a service or doing a job satisfactorily only when people are watching him or her.

Typical Oshiomhole, his apology was more a tactical move than a genuine act of contrition. Oshiomhole’s demeanor at the time was emblematic of his arrogant and condescending attitude. His verbal outbursts and dismissive comments were a pattern of his careless approach to governance, a trait that has only worsened with time.

Fast forward to today, and Oshiomhole’s behavior remains unchanged. Now serving as a senator representing Edo North, his reputation for arrogance and deceit has only solidified. The recent election campaigns have further revealed his true colours. Oshiomhole has made a series of false accusations against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, demonstrating a disturbing willingness to distort the truth.

Adams Oshiomhole should be renamed “Oshiomo-liar” for his consistent pattern of dishonesty. His tenure as governor was marred by allegations of corruption, with public funds purportedly siphoned for personal gain. Now, with his ill-gotten wealth, he looks down on the very poor people he once promised to serve, showcasing a level of hypocrisy that is both troubling and infuriating.

Edo people must be wary of Oshiomhole’s political machinations, including his attempt to impose his political godson, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on them in the forthcoming governorship election. Oshiomhole’s track record suggests that his endorsement is not a mark of quality but a signal of trouble to come.

The lessons from Oshiomhole’s past actions are clear. His repeated lies and self-serving behaviour are indicative of his inability to be a trustworthy leader. As Edo State approaches its next election, the electorate must reject the deceit and arrogance personified by Oshiomhole and his chosen candidate. The future of Edo State depends on leaders who genuinely serve the people, not those who manipulate and deceive for personal gain.

Bright Egbagbe, a public affairs commentator writes from Benin