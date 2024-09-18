Adams Oshiomhole: The Grandfather of Lies Who Can’t Keep His Story Straight

By Omoruyi Ikponmwonsa

Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo State and current senator representing Edo North, has earned himself an infamous title in Nigerian politics: the “Grandfather of Lies.” Oshiomhole has consistently made false, contradictory, and misleading statements throughout his political career, betraying the public trust. His record is full of moments that expose his slippery relationship with the truth.

One of the most glaring examples of Oshiomhole’s dishonesty came during his tenure as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He famously proclaimed that former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi had never been suspended by the party, a blatant lie considering the existing documentation at the time. Reacting, an angry Fayemi called Oshiomhole a man whose “mouth moves faster than his brain.” Fayemi accused Oshiomhole of repeatedly contradicting himself, even on the most basic facts about party operations.

Former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun, too, did not spare Oshiomhole. Amosun clashed with Oshiomhole over the APC’s governorship primary election in Ogun State in 2019. Oshiomhole publicly declared that the primaries were conducted fairly and transparently, but Amosun wasn’t having it. He openly called Oshiomhole a “liar and manipulator,” accusing him of orchestrating a fraudulent process that handed the ticket to his preferred candidate. Amosun’s accusations were further substantiated by leaked audio recordings in which Oshiomhole was caught admitting to backroom deals that undermined the primary process.

Oshiomhole’s deceit is not limited to internal party affairs. As governor of Edo State, he once claimed to have built 300 primary schools within a year. Independent investigations found that many of the schools were either never constructed or were grossly exaggerated in size and scale. The people of Edo State were left scratching their heads, wondering where exactly the phantom schools had been built.

Oshiomhole’s talent for deception goes beyond personal feuds. During the 2019 general elections, he went on a nationwide tour, boldly claiming that “APC will never lose an election.” His arrogance was proven wrong when the APC lost several key states, including Oyo and Zamfara. When confronted about his misleading claims, Oshiomhole, rather than admit fault, resorted to blaming everyone else….the opposition, foreign interference, even members of his party.

This same trait has reared its head as he is now a senator. When asked about Nigeria’s worsening economic crisis, Oshiomhole declared that the country’s inflation rate was under control, citing completely inaccurate data that painted a rosier picture than the grim reality faced by ordinary Nigerians. His refusal to admit the truth, even when it’s staring him in the face, makes Oshiomhole a dangerous politician…one who puts ego and personal ambition over facts.

In conclusion, Oshiomhole’s long history of deceit, manipulation, and outright lies has earned him the ignoble title of the “Grandfather of Lies.” His fabrications have not only eroded his credibility but have also harmed his party and the people he once governed. As more Nigerian politicians, from Fayemi to Amosun, call him out for his dishonesty, it is clear that Oshiomhole’s legacy will be marked by untrustworthiness and a complete disregard for the truth.

Ikponmwonsa, a retired civil servant, writes from Benin City.