African Legendary Awards (Afrila 2024) Set to Celebrate the Heroes of Tomorrow, Today!

The organizers of the prestigious African Legendary Awards (Afrila 2024) are proud to announce the upcoming ceremony to honor outstanding individuals who are making a significant impact in their respective fields.

*Date:* 8th September 2024

*Time:* 3:00 pm

*Location:* Armed Forces Officers Mess, Asokoro, Abuja

This year’s edition of Afrila aims to recognize and celebrate the “Heroes of Tomorrow, Today” – individuals who are shaping the future of Africa through their innovative ideas, selfless service, and exceptional achievements.

The awards ceremony promises to be an unforgettable event, bringing together influential leaders, change-makers, and stakeholders from various sectors to honor the awardees.

“We are excited to celebrate these exceptional individuals who are redefining the African narrative and inspiring a new generation of leaders,” said Amb. Austine Holy, Convener of Afrila 2024.

Join us as we honor the heroes of tomorrow, today

*Media Contact:*

Email: afrilaaward@gmail.com

Phone: 09038074840

