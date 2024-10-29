African Nationalists Hail FIRS Boss for Unprecedented Revenue Growth

The Nationalist Front of Africa (NFA) has commended the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, for his outstanding leadership and achievements in Nigeria’s tax management and administration.

Under Dr. Adedeji’s leadership, the group said the FIRS achieved record-breaking revenue growth of 12.36 trillion Naira in 2023, surpassing its target.

In a statement signed by Moses Idoko, the group said his innovative approach has introduced significant reforms, positioning Nigeria’s tax system among the most progressive on the continent.

He said: “Dr. Adedeji’s focus on technology integration has transformed FIRS into a model for efficient revenue generation. The introduction of the TaxPro Max system, which has enhanced efficiency and reduced manual work by 80%, is a testament to his vision,” the statement said.

“This digital platform enables taxpayers to file returns, pay taxes, and access essential services from the comfort of their homes or offices. Furthermore, Dr. Adedeji has established a strong data management unit within FIRS, ensuring precise planning and execution.

“His commitment to educating the public on tax compliance has also yielded significant results, fostering a culture of transparency and accountability.”

The group also said the FIRS boss has also introduced progressive reforms, addressing longstanding issues in Nigeria’s tax framework.

The statement noted that his leadership has clarified guidelines for crypto transactions, simplifying tax reporting for digital asset transactions.

Additionally, they said Dr. Adedeji has streamlined the Withholding Tax framework, removing bottlenecks that once hindered efficient tax collection.

The statement added: “Dr. Adedeji’s anti-corruption stance has been equally impressive. He established an Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit within FIRS, collaborating with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to maintain standards and prevent malpractice.

“The NFA applauds Dr. Adedeji’s commitment to fairness, transparency, and anti-corruption policies. His leadership has rekindled confidence in Nigeria’s tax system, demonstrating his aspiration for a tax authority that is reliable and untainted.”

The organisation urged Dr. Adedeji to continue his exemplary leadership, building on FIRS’s success to secure Nigeria’s economic future.

“What Dr. Adedeji has done for Nigeria’s tax administration is enormous; it touches so many aspects of what’s done in Nigeria today, “ Idoko said.

“He has pretty much changed the narrative on how the tax sector and the economy should be for Nigeria.”