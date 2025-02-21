Akin Alabi Hosts Oyo Federal Roads Stakeholders event; Announces Lagos-Ibadan flag off

Oyo Highways Stakeholders Engagement Forum; FG to Flag off Ojoo Iwo Road Section of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The much-anticipated Oyo Highways Stakeholder Engagement Forum organized by Hon. Akin Alabi, Chairman of the House Committee on Works, was successfully held at Felicia Hall, Jogor Center, Ibadan.

The event brought together top government officials, contractors, community leaders, security agencies, and other key stakeholders to discuss the state of federal roads in Oyo State and explore solutions for infrastructure improvement.

A key highlight of the event was the announcement of the flag-off of the Iwo Road/Ojoo section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, scheduled for Saturday. This major development marks a significant step toward enhancing road connectivity in the state.

The forum was attended by prominent lawmakers, including Hon. Olamiju Alao-Akala (Ogbomoso North/Ogbomoso South/Oriire), Hon. Remi Oseni (Ido/Ibarapa East), and Hon. Lateef Olaide Mohammed (Irepo/Orelope/Olorunsogo). Also in attendance was the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, who was represented by the Maye Olubadan, Chief Lekan Alabi.

Hon. Akin Alabi delivered the inaugural speech, emphasizing the urgent need for collaborative efforts in addressing road infrastructure challenges. The Minister of Works was represented by the Zonal Director for the Southwest Ministry of Works, who delivered a speech on behalf of the minister and presented an assessment of the state of federal roads in Oyo State.

Contractors were also given the opportunity to speak on their projects, addressing progress and funding challenges that have impacted road development in the region. This open dialogue facilitated a better understanding of the obstacles faced and the necessary actions required to improve road conditions.

The event concluded with key takeaways, including commitments to improved state-federal collaboration and increased stakeholder engagement. With the upcoming flag-off of the Iwo Road/Ojoo section, Oyo residents can anticipate tangible progress in road infrastructure development.